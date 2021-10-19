FBI raids U.S. houses of Deripaska's relatives - tycoon's representative
The FBI is conducting searches at two houses belonging to relatives of Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska in New York and Washington, his representative told Reuters on Tuesday.
The raids were being carried out on the basis of two court warrants related to U.S. sanctions, the representative said, adding that Deripaska was not the owner of the houses.
Deripaska, 53, has been subject to the U.S. sanctions since 2018. Washington blacklisted him along with several other influential Russians because of their ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin following alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.
