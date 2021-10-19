Left Menu

Army special forces deployed to hunt down 'small groups' of terrorists in Poonch sector

As the ongoing counter-terrorism operation progresses in the Poonch district, the Indian Army special forces have been deployed to search and target small groups of terrorists hiding in the thick forests there.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 19-10-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 22:34 IST
As the ongoing counter-terrorism operation progresses in the Poonch district, the Indian Army special forces have been deployed to search and target small groups of terrorists hiding in the thick forests there. "As per the ground assessment, there may be two to four terrorists operating in small groups. Forces are moving carefully inside the dense forest areas to hunt them down," sources told ANI.

The terrorist groups are surrounded now in a particular area and the Special Forces operatives along with other troops can establish contact anytime now, they said. A lot of surveillance equipment has been deployed to support operations on the ground. Sources said areas are being sanitised and all necessary measures are being taken.

Sources said both the Chief of Defence Staff and the Army chief have been briefed about the ongoing operations. The Army Headquarters has given free hand to the forces on the ground to conduct counter-terrorism and counter-infiltration operations.

Army chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane straightaway went to the Jammu sector to assess the ground sitiuation after he left an imprint during his visit to Sri Lanka. The Nagrota-based 16 Corps commander is constantly keeping track of operations. Nine Army soldiers have lost their lives in these operations. (ANI)

