BMC conducts mobile C0VID-19 vaccination in Mumbai

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday conducted a door-to-door Covid-19 vaccination drive.

Speaking to ANI, DR Sanjay Dhond, BMC Health department of Mumbai's K East, said "The aim behind this mobile vaccination drive is to focus on the areas in which the population of vaccinated people is less. We are moving on the bus to do the vaccination."

One of the beneficiaries said, "I am a homemaker I don't know how to operate mobile and book an appointment. So today, I got to know about vaccination in my locality I got the vaccine here and feeling relaxed as the fear of COVID-19 will be less now." (ANI)

