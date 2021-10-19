Left Menu

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday conducted a door-to-door Covid-19 vaccination drive.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-10-2021 22:35 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 22:35 IST
BMC conducts mobile C0VID-19 vaccination in Mumbai
Mobile COVID-19 vaccination organised by BMC in Mumbai, Maharashtra. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Speaking to ANI, DR Sanjay Dhond, BMC Health department of Mumbai's K East, said "The aim behind this mobile vaccination drive is to focus on the areas in which the population of vaccinated people is less. We are moving on the bus to do the vaccination."

One of the beneficiaries said, "I am a homemaker I don't know how to operate mobile and book an appointment. So today, I got to know about vaccination in my locality I got the vaccine here and feeling relaxed as the fear of COVID-19 will be less now." (ANI)

