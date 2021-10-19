Car rally of NSG Black Cat commandos reaches Chennai
The car rally of Black Cat commandos of the National Security Guard (NSG) arrived in Chennai on Tuesday. The car rally was flagged off from the Red Fort in Delhi by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on October 2.
Speaking to ANI, NSG commando Lieutenant Colonel Umesh Rathode said, "The car rally is part of Sudarshan Bharat Parikrama. We will be covering 18 cities in a 7,500 km journey. The aim of the rally was to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to mark 75 years of independence." He said, "We will go to Bangalore tomorrow and then we will proceed to New Delhi." (ANI)
