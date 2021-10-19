Left Menu

Farmers show black flags to Rohtak MP in Haryana

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-10-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 22:42 IST
Farmers show black flags to Rohtak MP in Haryana
Farmers protesting against the Centre's three farm laws on Tuesday evening waved black flags when BJP MP from Rohtak Arvind Sharma was passing through Jind district's Julana town in his car.

Two to three protesters lay down in front of the MP's car but they were immediately removed by police from there.

''MP Arvind Sharma had come to Julana to attend some programme. He was returning to Rohtak when some protesters had gathered in Julana,'' Inspector Samarjeet Singh said over the phone.

Singh said there was no untoward incident and the protesters later dispersed.

One of the protesters said farmers will continue to stage demonstrations and oppose the public functions of BJP and JJP leaders till the farm laws are rolled back.

Farmers have been opposing public functions of BJP-JJP leaders in the state over the agri laws.

