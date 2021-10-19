Imran Khan vows to establish exemplary rule of law in Pak

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday pledged to establish an exemplary rule of law in the country where even a general would get promotion on the basis of performance, in an apparent reference to the ongoing tiff between the government and the army over the appointment of the new chief of the spy agency ISI.

Addressing a conference on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, which was observed to celebrate the birth of Prophet Mohammed, Khan vowed to turn the country into "Madina-like welfare state" to ensure merit and supremacy of law in the society.

''The system of the state of Madina (under the Prophet) was based on justice and merit, and even a general was promoted to the higher rank on the basis of performance," he said.

His reference towards promotion of general on merit was seen in the context of the ongoing tiff between the government and the army on the appointment of the chief of spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

The issue of appointment of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) director general has been in the news since early this month after delay in the issuance of appointment notification of Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum.

The army in a statement on October 6 announced Anjum replacing Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, who was appointed as Peshawar Corps Commander, but the Prime Minister's Office withheld the official notification. After initial silence on the issue, the government said Khan was not properly consulted while making the key appointment.

The ISI chief is appointed by the prime minister but as part of a tradition he executes this power in consultation with the Pakistan Army chief.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has said that all issues have been settled and the required notification would be issued this week.

The post of ISI chief is considered one of the most important in the Pakistan Army, which has ruled the country for more than half of its 73 plus years of existence and has hitherto wielded considerable power in the matters of security and foreign policy.

In his address, Khan also said that no country can make progress without having a fair and swift justice system to make everyone accountable before the law.

He expressed concern at increasing sex crimes in the society, adding that obscenity destroyed the family system in Britain. "We have to protect our children, youth and family from the obscene culture." Khan said 9 million Pakistanis living abroad had money but they did not invest in Pakistan due to a failed and corrupt system. ''If few thousand overseas Pakistanis make an investment in Pakistan, we will get rid of the International Monetary Fund (IMF)," he said.

Meanwhile, the Eid Milad festival was celebrated with religious zeal across the country and special prayers were offered in mosques.

