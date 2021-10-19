Left Menu

Mumbai court to hear Aryan Khan's bail plea tomorrow

The special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court will hear the bail plea of Aryan Khan, who is currently lodged in Arthur Road jail following his alleged involvement in illegal drugs, tomorrow.

Aryan Khan (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
The special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court will hear the bail plea of Aryan Khan, who is currently lodged in Arthur Road jail following his alleged involvement in illegal drugs, tomorrow. Besides Khan, the bail application of other accused Nupur Satija and Munmun Dhamecha will also be heard on Wednesday.

The matter will be presented before Additional Session Judge VV Patil of special NDPS court. The case will be heard in courtroom number 44, Mumbai city civil and sessions court. Aryan Khan is currently lodged in Arthur Road jail in Mumbai.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on the Cordelia cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2. (ANI)

