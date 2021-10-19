Left Menu

Eid-e-Milad processions held in Mumbai, no untoward incident reported

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-10-2021 23:15 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 23:15 IST
Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi was celebrated in the island city and suburbs of Mumbai on Tuesday with adherence to COVID-19 norms and no untoward incident was reported from any part of the metropolis during two processions that were allowed by the police, an official said.

The police, a day earlier, had given permission for a procession each in the island city and the suburbs, with just five trucks in each event with five people on each vehicle.

He said apart from staff from local police stations, three companies of the State Reserve Police Force, 700 personnel from the Local Arms and 500 homeguards were deployed to maintain law and order.

People were seen flocking to to dargahs as well as mosques like Minara Masjid, Bombay Jama Masjid etc, with Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik being among those who took part in one of the processions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

