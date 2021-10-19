Left Menu

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 19-10-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 23:17 IST
Cop, husband held for duping govt employee’s wife of Rs 1 crore
A police inspector and her husband were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly duping the wife of a Deputy Labour Commissioner of Rs 1 crore, officials said.

Inspector Nargis Khan and her husband Suresh Yadav, a businessman, hail from Meerut.

They were arrested by Kavi nagar police of Ghaziabad from Aliganj area of Lucknow on Tuesday morning.

In the evening, the duo was produced before the court of additional district and session's judge here and sent to jail.

They have been booked for duping over Rs 1 crore from Uma Devi, wife of Deputy Labour Commissioner (DLC) Roshanlal.

From 2018 to 2020, Nargis Khan, Suresh Yadav, Khalid Raoof, Jitendra Singh Vohra, and Sompal siphoned money from Devi on the pretext of providing monetary help for running a petrol pump.

In February this year, Devi complained to police against the swindlers.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Nipun Agarwal said Khan was suspended after a complaint in this regard was filed against her and her husband.

On September 23, Raoof, Khan’s brother, was arrested.

Following a complaint of laxity in police investigation, the case was transferred by SSP Pawan Kumar to assistant SP Akash Patel on October 14.

After getting an input, police arrested Khan and her husband from their apartment in Lucknow. It was locked from outside and a guard was deputed to ensure that nobody finds out that the couple is inside. Two other accused are still at large, Agarwal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

