Left Menu

Union Minister Jitendra Singh launches air quality early warning system

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Tuesday launched the Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS) on the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav week organised by the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 23:24 IST
Union Minister Jitendra Singh launches air quality early warning system
Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science and Technology Jitendra Singh. (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Tuesday launched the Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS) on the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav week organised by the Ministry of Earth Sciences. As per an official release, Dr Jitendra Singh said, "Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), an autonomous Institute of Ministry of Earth Sciences has developed a new Decision Support System (DSS) and extended the ability of the existing air quality early warning system (AQEWS) to have decision-making capability for air quality management in Delhi - NCR region."

The need was stated by Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas (CAQM, which was recently formed by the Union Minister for MoEFCC with the approval of both the houses of parliament) during the meeting held in January 2021 and requested MoES institutions (IITM and IMD) for the same. Recently, the commission has reviewed the progress made by IITM and has in principle approved the current version of DSS for air quality management in the Delhi-NCR region. IITM, Pune has also developed a new website for DSS and recently, the entire system has been made operational. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
2
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
3
Gamma-ray Telescope selected by NASA to chart Milky Way evolution

Gamma-ray Telescope selected by NASA to chart Milky Way evolution

United States
4
Health News Summary Roundup: New Zealand reports record daily cases as Delta spreads; Earlier breast cancer screening would narrow mortality gap for Black women, U.S. study finds and more

Health News Summary Roundup: New Zealand reports record daily cases as Delta...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021