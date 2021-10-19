Union Minister Jitendra Singh launches air quality early warning system
Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Tuesday launched the Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS) on the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav week organised by the Ministry of Earth Sciences.
Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Tuesday launched the Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS) on the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav week organised by the Ministry of Earth Sciences. As per an official release, Dr Jitendra Singh said, "Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), an autonomous Institute of Ministry of Earth Sciences has developed a new Decision Support System (DSS) and extended the ability of the existing air quality early warning system (AQEWS) to have decision-making capability for air quality management in Delhi - NCR region."
The need was stated by Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas (CAQM, which was recently formed by the Union Minister for MoEFCC with the approval of both the houses of parliament) during the meeting held in January 2021 and requested MoES institutions (IITM and IMD) for the same. Recently, the commission has reviewed the progress made by IITM and has in principle approved the current version of DSS for air quality management in the Delhi-NCR region. IITM, Pune has also developed a new website for DSS and recently, the entire system has been made operational. (ANI)
