NH-9 to remain closed til November 10 for Ganga pipeline repair work

The police here have announced traffic diversions on NH 9 that will remain closed till November 10, in wake of the Ganga water pipeline repair works The vehicles would be permitted to ply from Tigri round about to Noida and Ghaziabad and vice versa.

The repair work would be carried out by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) between Tigri cut under pass and Rahul vihar underpass.

