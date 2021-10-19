NH-9 to remain closed til November 10 for Ganga pipeline repair work
PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 19-10-2021 23:59 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 23:54 IST
- Country:
- India
The police here have announced traffic diversions on NH 9 that will remain closed till November 10, in wake of the Ganga water pipeline repair works The vehicles would be permitted to ply from Tigri round about to Noida and Ghaziabad and vice versa.
The repair work would be carried out by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) between Tigri cut under pass and Rahul vihar underpass.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Over 800 Indian peacekeepers deployed with UNMISS honoured with prestigious UN medal
Over 800 Indian peacekeepers deployed with UNMISS honoured with prestigious UN medal
Deeply concerned over proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, their delivery systems: India at UN
J-K: Indian Army organises 3-day festival to promote Doodhpathri as attractive tourist spot
Golf was neglected for long, India's performance in Olympics increased awareness: Kapil Dev