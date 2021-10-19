Evacuation at UK's Manchester Airport after suspicious package reported -spokesperson
- Country:
- United Kingdom
A "controlled evacuation" is taking place after a suspicious package was reported at Terminal Two of Britain's Manchester Airport, a spokesperson said.
"Following a report of a suspicious package in Terminal Two, a controlled evacuation is taking place as per standard procedure," an airport spokesperson said in a statement.
"We are in close contact with Greater Manchester Police, who are managing the response, and will provide an update on the situation as soon as possible."
Also Read: France: Europe readying steps to make Britain comply with Brexit deal
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain