Left Menu

Human Rights Watch says Cuba arbitrarily abused, arrested protesters in July

The streets of the island nation have since been largely quiet. Human Rights Watch (HRW) said it had documented at least 130 cases in which security forces violated due process, beat, sexually abused or forced into solitary confinement citizens participating in rallies it described as "overwhelmingly peaceful anti-government protests." Cuba has denied reports of systematic abuses or torture.

Reuters | Miami | Updated: 20-10-2021 00:19 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 00:19 IST
Human Rights Watch says Cuba arbitrarily abused, arrested protesters in July
  • Country:
  • United States

Human Rights Watch said on Tuesday that Cuba's government had arbitrarily arrested, beaten and abused protesters following unprecedented demonstrations earlier this year in a bid to strike fear into the populace and clamp down on dissent. Thousands of Cubans marched on July 11 in the largest protests to rock the communist-run country since Fidel Castro's 1959 revolution. Security forces shut down the rallies amid a flurry of arrests and one death. The streets of the island nation have since been largely quiet.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) said it had documented at least 130 cases in which security forces violated due process, beat, sexually abused or forced into solitary confinement citizens participating in rallies it described as "overwhelmingly peaceful anti-government protests." Cuba has denied reports of systematic abuses or torture. The government has blamed the protests on meddling by the United States, which has for decades openly sought to force reform on its island neighbor through sanctions and financing for democracy programs.

Human Rights Watch said it had nonetheless gathered evidence of rights abuses by Cuban police and military from phone interviews with activists, victims, their relatives, journalists, and lawyers, as well as from case files, press reports and photos and video. “When thousands of Cubans took to the streets in July, the Cuban government responded with a brutal strategy of repression designed to instill fear and suppress dissent,” said HRW researcher Juan Pappier.

Over 1,000 people were arrested, according to the Cuban rights group Cubalex, and at least 500 are still detained or under house arrest. Cubans have suffered food, fuel and medicine shortages for the last few years, as well as widespread power blackouts since June, issues made acute by the two-year pandemic that shuttered the global tourism industry critical to keeping Cuba's economy afloat.

"They took to the streets because they had nothing to lose," Human Rights Watch director Jose Miguel Vivanco told reporters in Miami. "Well, the government showed them first-hand that they had a lot to lose." The abuse allegations come just weeks ahead of another dissident march slated for Nov. 15, the first major call to protest since July 11. Cuba has already declared the march - set for the same day the Caribbean island nation plans to reopen to international tourism - illegal, setting up an ill-timed showdown with protesters.

HRW director Vivanco said it was likely the government would be much better prepared this time around. "We shall see if, for the 15th of November, Cubans ... will be allowed to exercise their universally protected right to peaceful protest, or if they will be stifled by fear."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
2
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
3
Gamma-ray Telescope selected by NASA to chart Milky Way evolution

Gamma-ray Telescope selected by NASA to chart Milky Way evolution

United States
4
Health News Summary Roundup: New Zealand reports record daily cases as Delta spreads; Earlier breast cancer screening would narrow mortality gap for Black women, U.S. study finds and more

Health News Summary Roundup: New Zealand reports record daily cases as Delta...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021