Kolkata double murder planned; killers brought knives: police

The bodies of Chaki 61 and his driver Rabin Mondal 65 were found with multiple stab injuries on their neck, legs and back at different floors of the ancestral house of the businessman in south Kolkatas Gariahat area on Sunday night.Preliminary probe and circumstantial evidence hinted at a well-planned murder.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-10-2021 00:57 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 00:57 IST
The murder of Subir Chaki, the managing director of prominent engineering firm Kilburn Engineering, and his driver was suspected to be planned and the killers brought knives with them, a senior Kolkata Police officer involved with the investigation said on Tuesday.

The bodies of Chaki (61) and his driver Rabin Mondal (65) were found with multiple stab injuries on their neck, legs and back at different floors of the ancestral house of the businessman in south Kolkata's Gariahat area on Sunday night.

''Preliminary probe and circumstantial evidence hinted at a well-planned murder. That is why they (killers) had brought knives with them,'' the officer of Kolkata Police Homicide department said. It is possible that the killers were hired, he said adding that the weapons used in the double murder were not found from the spot. The sleuths took a sniffer dog to the murder spot as a part of their investigation on Tuesday. The dog went to the nearby Ballygunge railway station from there.

''It seems that the murderers took a train to flee. We are trying to get footage from a CCTV installed at a house in the locality,'' the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

