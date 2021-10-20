Odd News Roundup: Floods force Indian couple to float to their wedding
Floods force Indian couple to float to their wedding - in a cooking pot
When floods hit southern India, it looked as though a young couple would be unable to make their wedding. But they managed to reach the temple by floating through the flooded streets in a giant metal cooking pot. The couple, identified by local media as health workers in the town of Alappuzha in southern India's Kerala state, could be seen smiling and waving in their ceremonial clothes, as two men waded through hip-high waters to steer their pot to the temple.
