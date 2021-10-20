Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. workers face job losses as COVID-19 vaccine mandates kick in

Thousands of unvaccinated workers across the United States are facing potential job losses as a growing number of states, cities and private companies start to enforce mandates for inoculation against COVID-19. In the latest high-profile example, Washington State University (WSU) fired its head football coach and four of his assistants on Monday for failing to comply with the state's vaccine requirement. The coach, Nick Rolovich, had applied for a religious exemption from the mandate earlier this month.

Iowa Democratic Party leader says he was target of racist threats

The chair of the Iowa Democratic Party said on Tuesday he received racist messages and emails, including a threat of lynching, after writing an opinion piece critical of Republican former President Donald Trump. Ross Wilburn, who is Black and sits in the state legislature, told reporters that after his piece ran in the Des Moines Register on Oct. 9, the same weekend Trump was in town for a rally, he received two phone messages and an email that used racial epithets and, in one case, threatened him with violence.

Democrats raise proposed IRS bank reporting threshold to $10,000 from $600

Senior Democrats in Congress have agreed to raise their proposed tax reporting threshold for bank account inflows and outflows to $10,000 a year, with exemptions for wage income, from an earlier proposal of $600 that drew criticism for being too intrusive. U.S. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden on Tuesday said the new $10,000 Internal Revenue Service reporting threshold, to be included in Democrats' sweeping "reconciliation" social spending and tax hike legislation, was chosen after consultations with the U.S. Treasury because it is a level frequently used in other bank reporting requirements.

Philadelphia subway riders witnessed rape but did nothing, police say

The rape of a woman aboard a Philadelphia subway witnessed by as many as 10 passengers, some of whom appeared to film the attack, could have been stopped quickly if one had called 911, police said on Tuesday. The woman was raped shortly after 9 p.m. on Oct. 13 on a train run by Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA), which provides public transportation in Philadelphia, SEPTA Transit Police Chief Thomas Nestel III said.

Private plane bursts into flame at Houston airport, all 21 aboard escape

A private jet burst into flames during a take-off attempt at a small airport outside Houston on Tuesday, but all 21 people on board managed to escape without serious injury, U.S. aviation officials said. The McDonnell Douglas MD-87 was departing the Houston Executive Airport just after 10 a.m. local time (1500 GMT) when it rolled through a fence and caught fire, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in an email to Reuters.

Biden, Democrats aim for deal on spending package in coming days

U.S. President Joe Biden and Democratic lawmakers are edging toward a deal on the scope of their cornerstone economic revival package and hope to reach a compromise as soon as this week, people briefed on the negotiations said on Tuesday. Scrambling to broker an agreement, Biden met with 19 lawmakers on Tuesday, an unusually busy day of legislative negotiations. He aimed to secure what may be the signature effort of his administration, a multitrillion-dollar, two-bill legislative package that expands social safety net programs and infrastructure spending.

U.S. House committee nears contempt vote on Trump aide Bannon

A U.S. congressional committee probing the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump on Tuesday rejected an attempt by former Trump aide Steve Bannon to refrain from testifying. The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives Select Committee is expected to approve a report backing contempt charges against Bannon at a meeting scheduled for 7:30 p.m. (2330 GMT).

FBI raids Washington, New York homes linked to Russia's Deripaska

FBI agents on Tuesday raided Washington and New York City homes linked to Oleg Deripaska, a Russian billionaire under U.S. sanctions who once employed Paul Manafort, a chairman of Donald Trump's 2016 U.S. presidential campaign. Two sources familiar with the investigation said the U.S. Attorney's office in Manhattan, also known as the Southern District of New York, is leading the probe related to Deripaska, a metals industry magnate with Kremlin ties.

Ex-Giuliani associates' donation prompted probe at pro-Trump group, official testifies

A $325,000 donation by a company run by two former associates of Rudy Giuliani triggered an internal inquiry at a group supporting former President Donald Trump, a former official for the group testified in Manhattan federal court on Tuesday. The testimony by Joseph Ahearn, who worked as finance director for the America First Action super PAC, came on the sixth day of the trial of Lev Parnas, a former Giuliani associate who is accused of breaking campaign finance laws. Closing arguments in the case are expected on Thursday.

U.S. Senate panel to hold new hearing on social media impact on young users

The U.S. Senate will hold an Oct. 26 hearing with tech firms Snap's Snapchat, TikTok, and Alphabet's YouTube about their platforms' impact on young users, a panel said on Tuesday.

"Recent revelations about harm to kids online show that Big Tech is facing its Big Tobacco moment — a moment of reckoning," said Senator Richard Blumenthal, who chairs the Senate Commerce consumer protection subcommittee holding the hearing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)