Yuan strengthens after China sets firmest mid-point in 4 months
Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 20-10-2021 07:17 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 07:17 IST
- Country:
- China
China's yuan strengthened against the dollar in early trading on Wednesday after the central bank set the strongest mid-point for the Chinese currency in four months.
The People's Bank of China set the yuan's mid-point at 6.4069 per dollar, the firmest level since June 11.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chinese
- The People's Bank of China
- China
Advertisement