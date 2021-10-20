Left Menu

Yuan strengthens after China sets firmest mid-point in 4 months

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 20-10-2021 07:17 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 07:17 IST
China's yuan strengthened against the dollar in early trading on Wednesday after the central bank set the strongest mid-point for the Chinese currency in four months.

The People's Bank of China set the yuan's mid-point at 6.4069 per dollar, the firmest level since June 11.

