Left Menu

Parkland school massacre victims reach $25 mln settlement with district -media

Anthony Borges, a former student who was shot several times, will continue to pursue his own lawsuit, the newspaper reported. The accused gunman, former Parkland student Nikolas Cruz, is expected to plead guilty in a Florida courtroom on Wednesday to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder.

Reuters | Updated: 20-10-2021 07:25 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 07:25 IST
Parkland school massacre victims reach $25 mln settlement with district -media

Families of the victims of the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida, have reached a $25 million settlement with the Broward County school district, according to media reports. The agreement resolves 52 of 53 lawsuits filed by families against the district for negligence in the wake of the Valentine's Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported, citing David Brill, an attorney for the families.

The massacre, one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history, left 17 students and staff members dead. The majority of the settlement amount will be divided between the families of those who were killed, Brill told the newspaper, though he declined to offer further details. The deal also includes families of others who were wounded or traumatized in the attack.

Brill did not immediately respond on Tuesday to a request for comment from Reuters. Anthony Borges, a former student who was shot several times, will continue to pursue his own lawsuit, the newspaper reported.

The accused gunman, former Parkland student Nikolas Cruz, is expected to plead guilty in a Florida courtroom on Wednesday to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder. Cruz, 23, still faces a possible death sentence. Some survivors formed March for Our Lives, a gun safety organization that advocates for stricter firearm controls, including stronger background checks and a ban on the type of assault-style rifle that Cruz legally purchased and used in the assault.

Though the settlement terms are set, the agreement is still being finalized, Brill told the Sun Sentinel. The school district said in a statement that the matter "continues to be pending litigation, which the district does not comment on."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
2
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
3
JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

 India
4
Health News Summary Roundup: New Zealand reports record daily cases as Delta spreads; Earlier breast cancer screening would narrow mortality gap for Black women, U.S. study finds and more

Health News Summary Roundup: New Zealand reports record daily cases as Delta...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021