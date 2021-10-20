Left Menu

Cricket-Former Australia batsman Slater arrested after domestic incident - reports

He has since been arrested and taken to Manly police station," NSW Police said in a statement on Wednesday. Opening batsman Slater played 74 tests from 1993-2001 and 42 one-day internationals before becoming a fixture on Australian TV screens as a cricket commentator for 15 years.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 20-10-2021 07:54 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 07:54 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

Former Australia batsman Michael Slater has been arrested in Sydney after a domestic violence incident, Australian media reported on Wednesday. Slater's manager Sean Anderson declined to comment on the reports.

New South Wales (NSW) police said they had started an investigation on Tuesday into reports of a domestic violence incident last week. "Following inquiries, detectives attended a home at Manly about 9:20 a.m. and spoke with a 51-year-old man. He has since been arrested and taken to Manly police station," NSW Police said in a statement on Wednesday.

Opening batsman Slater played 74 tests from 1993-2001 and 42 one-day internationals before becoming a fixture on Australian TV screens as a cricket commentator for 15 years. Slater was dumped from the Seven Network's cricket commentary team last month after three years with the Australian broadcaster.

The 51-year-old caused controversy in May after a furious tirade against Prime Minister Scott Morrison on social media. Slater said Morrison had "blood on (his) hands" after the government temporarily banned Australians from returning home from India as the Asian nation battled a major COVID-19 outbreak.

