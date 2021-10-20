Passenger bus destroyed by explosion in Damascus, Syrian state TV reports
A passenger bus was destroyed in an explosion in Damascus, Syrian state TV reported on Wednesday, without indicating if there were casualties.
Pictures on the TV channel's account on Telegram showed the charred cabin of the bus.
