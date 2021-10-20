Over 102.4 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre
More than 102.4 crore COVID vaccine doses have been provided to states and Union Territories so far, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday said.
It said that more than 10.78 crore (10,78,72,110) balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the states/UTs to be administered. India started its COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 this year.
Under the nationwide vaccination drive, over 99.12 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far in India. (ANI)
