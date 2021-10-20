Philippines to review thousands of drugs war killings, if time - justice minister

Left Menu

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 20-10-2021 11:47 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 11:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
The Philippines Department of Justice (DOJ) will review thousands of killings in the government's bloody war on drugs, its chief said on Wednesday, after releasing details of a first batch of cases that it said pointed to abuse by police.

"Time and resources permitting, the DOJ will review these thousands of other cases too," Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra told Reuters.

Also Read: U.S. Justice Department renews inquiry into FBI's failures in Larry Nassar probe

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

