Encounter in J-K's Shopian, two militants killed

Two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Dragad area of Shopian district following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 20-10-2021 12:14 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 11:58 IST
Encounter in J-K's Shopian, two militants killed
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Dragad area of Shopian district following information about presence of militants there, a police official said. He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on the security forces who retaliated.

The official said two ultras have been killed. The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants was being ascertained, he added. PTI MIJ DV DV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

