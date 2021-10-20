Russia scrambles two fighter jets to escort U.S. strategic bombers over Black Sea -RIA
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 20-10-2021 12:50 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 12:28 IST
Russia scrambled two Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jets to escort two U.S. B-1B strategic bombers over the Black Sea, the RIA news agency cited Russia's Defence Ministry as saying on Wednesday.
A similar incident occurred on Sunday over the Sea of Japan, just days after an incident with a U.S. naval destroyer, also in the far east.
