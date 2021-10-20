Syrian army shelling kills at least 11 civilians - witnesses

At least 11 civilians died on Wednesday in a Syrian army shelling of residential areas of rebel-held Ariha city, witnesses and rescue workers said.

The shelling from Syrian army outposts, which came shortly after a roadside bomb killed at least 13 military personnel in Damascus, fell on residential areas in the city in Idlib province.

Among the casualties were several school children, witnesses and medical workers in the opposition enclave said.

