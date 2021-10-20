UP farmers protest against Haryana govt’s order of banning paddy from other states

Farmers blocked the Uttar Pradesh-Haryana border at Bidoli and Kairana here in protest against the Haryana government's ban on paddy from other states, police said on Wednesday.

The farmers blocked the Karnal-Meerut Highway at Bidoli border and Kairana on the Panipat Khatima Highway on Tuesday for not allowing them to take their paddy crops for sale in Haryana mandis, police outpost in-charge Satpal Singh said.

