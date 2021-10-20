EU need to present "clear" for Mediterranean migration routes - Draghi
Reuters | Rome | Updated: 20-10-2021 13:34 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 13:19 IST
- Country:
- Italy
The European Union needs to present "clear and adequately financed" plans for the handling of migration routes in the Mediterranean, Italy's Prime Minister said on Wednesday.
Speaking to Senate ahead of the upcoming European Council, Mario Draghi said European states needed to carry out commitments made in June to work with migrant's countries of origin "with support measures and clear timings".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- European Council
- Senate
- Mario Draghi
- European
- Italy
- Mediterranean
- The European Union
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Banks, Infineon help European stocks buck global gloom
Banks, chipmaker Infineon help European stocks buck global gloom
Golf-European Tour adds Dubai tournament before 2021 season finale
U.S.' Blinken talks European security cooperation with France's Macron
U.S.' Blinken talks European security cooperation with France's Macron