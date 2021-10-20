EU need to present "clear" for Mediterranean migration routes - Draghi

The European Union needs to present "clear and adequately financed" plans for the handling of migration routes in the Mediterranean, Italy's Prime Minister said on Wednesday.

Speaking to Senate ahead of the upcoming European Council, Mario Draghi said European states needed to carry out commitments made in June to work with migrant's countries of origin "with support measures and clear timings".

