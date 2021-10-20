Left Menu

EU needs to present "clear" plan for Mediterranean migration routes - Draghi

Reuters | Updated: 20-10-2021 13:35 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 13:21 IST
EU needs to present "clear" plan for Mediterranean migration routes - Draghi
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Italy

The European Union needs to present "clear and adequately financed" plans for the handling of migration routes in the Mediterranean, Italy's Prime Minister said on Wednesday.

Speaking to Senate ahead of the upcoming European Council, Mario Draghi said European states needed to carry out commitments made in June to work with migrant's countries of origin "with support measures and clear timings".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
3
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
4
JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021