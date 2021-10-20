Lord Buddha inspiration for India's Constitution: Modi

Lord Buddha is the inspiration for India's Constitution even today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.

Addressing a gathering at the Abhidhamma Day programme here, he asserted that the 'dhamma chakra' on the tricolour is the driving force for the country.

Even today, when someone enters Parliament (of India), they see the mantra 'Dharma Chakra Pravartaanye', he said. ''Buddha is global because he talks about starting from within. Lord Buddha's Buddhatatva is the sense of ultimate responsibility,'' he added. ''Today when the world talks about climate conservation and expresses concern over climate change, then may questions come up. But if we adopt the message of Buddha, then the path of what has to be done, instead of who has to do it, will be visible,'' he said.

The prime minister inaugurated a new international airport here. Kushinagar is the final resting place of the Buddha. This is where he attained Mahaparinirvana after his death.

