Capital of Ethiopia's Tigray hit by air strike for second time this week - TV

Mekelle, the capital of Tigray region in northern Ethiopia, was hit by an air strike on Wednesday morning, regionally-controlled television reported, the second time this week the city has been attacked. Tigrai Television, controlled by the region's Tigrayan People's Liberation Front (TPLF), reported the attack targeted the city centre.

Reuters | Addis Ababa | Updated: 20-10-2021 13:39 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Ethiopia

Mekelle, the capital of Tigray region in northern Ethiopia, was hit by an air strike on Wednesday morning, regionally-controlled television reported, the second time this week the city has been attacked.

Tigrai Television, controlled by the region's Tigrayan People's Liberation Front (TPLF), reported the attack targeted the city centre. It posted photographs of what appeared to be plumes of billlowing smoke, but it was not immediately possible for Reuters to geolocate the photographs.

It was also not immediately possible to reach the Ethiopian government or the TPLF for comment. The two sides have been fighting a war for almost a year that has killed thousands of people and displaced more than two million.

