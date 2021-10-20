Capital of Ethiopia's Tigray hit by air strike for second time this week - TV

Mekelle, the capital of Tigray region in northern Ethiopia, was hit by an air strike on Wednesday morning, regionally-controlled television reported, the second time this week the city has been attacked.

Tigrai Television, controlled by the region's Tigrayan People's Liberation Front (TPLF), reported the attack targeted the city centre. It posted photographs of what appeared to be plumes of billlowing smoke, but it was not immediately possible for Reuters to geolocate the photographs.

It was also not immediately possible to reach the Ethiopian government or the TPLF for comment. The two sides have been fighting a war for almost a year that has killed thousands of people and displaced more than two million.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)