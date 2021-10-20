Left Menu

Kuwait's emir launches process for amnesty pardoning dissidents

Reuters | Kuwait | Updated: 20-10-2021 13:44 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 13:30 IST
Kuwait's emir launches process for amnesty pardoning dissidents
Kuwait's ruling emir on Wednesday paved the way for an amnesty pardoning dissidents that have been a major condition of opposition lawmakers to end a months-long standoff with the appointed government that has paralyzed legislative work.

Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah tasked the parliament speaker, the prime minister, and the head of the supreme judicial council to recommend the conditions and terms of the amnesty ahead of it being issued by decree, Sheikh Nawaf's office said.

