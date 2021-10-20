Left Menu

9 held, cases registered against over 100 people after stone-pelting, clashes in MP: Minister

A day after incidents of stone-pelting and clashes were reported in Madhya Pradeshs Dhar, Jabalpur and Barwani districts, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday said four persons were arrested, five were detained and cases were registered against more than 100 people in connection with the violence.Talking to reporters here, the minister said anybody making a malicious attempt to disturb the peace in Madhya Pradesh will face harshest action.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 20-10-2021 13:48 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 13:39 IST
9 held, cases registered against over 100 people after stone-pelting, clashes in MP: Minister
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A day after incidents of stone-pelting and clashes were reported in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar, Jabalpur and Barwani districts, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday said four persons were arrested, five were detained and cases were registered against more than 100 people in connection with the violence.

Talking to reporters here, the minister said anybody making a malicious attempt to disturb the peace in Madhya Pradesh will face ''harshest action''. In Dhar city, there was a ruckus on Tuesday after members of a procession, held on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, deviated from the permitted route. While eyewitnesses had claimed that mild force was used to disperse people after a dispute over the route, the police denied using lathi-charge at the gathering.

In Rajpur town of Barwani, some people including a police official were injured in stone-pelting following a dispute over an `objectionable' song being played during a religious procession, officials said.

In Jabalpur, police used lathi-charge and lobbed teargas shells after some persons threw firecrackers and stones at them while gathering for prayers to mark Milad-un-Nabi, they said.

Asked about Tuesday's incidents, Mishra said, ''The situation is under control in Dhar, Barwani and Jabalpur. Four persons were arrested and 85 named in different FIRs registered by police in Dhar. Besides, five people were detained in Jabalpur and 24 named in an FIR registered there.'' The police are on alert and monitoring the situation, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
3
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
4
JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021