Man accused of stealing Rs 25 lakh from police dies in custody

A man accused of stealing Rs 25 lakh from the Jagdishpura police station here died in police custody after his health deteriorated during interrogation, officials said on Wednesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Agra Muniraj G said the accused suddenly fell sick on Tuesday night while a raid was being carried out at his house to recover the stolen money.

He was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead, he said.

Arun was accused of stealing the money on Saturday night from the ''maalkhaana (a storage house where items confiscated by police are kept)'' of the police station where he worked as a cleaner.

Following the theft, six police personnel, including the station house officer, had been suspended by the additional director general (ADG) of Agra zone.

During an investigation, police rounded up several suspects. Arun was one of them as he had access to the ''maalkhaana''.

He was arrested from the Taj Ganj locality in Agra on Tuesday. According to the police, Arun had shaved his head to hide his identity.

''Police teams were questioning several suspects in connection of the theft. On Tuesday, evening a man named Arun, who is a resident of the Lohamandi area, was taken into police custody,'' the Agra SSP said.

''During interrogation, Arun admitted that he had conducted the theft and informed us that the stolen money was at his home,'' he added.

Police recovered Rs 15 lakh during the raid on his house before his health deteriorated and he died.

The SSP said his body was sent for a post-mortem examination and “suitable action” will be taken after the report comes. A complaint has also been filed by Arun’s family in connection with his death, he said.

People from the Valmiki community gathered at Arun’s house and demanded for a fair probe into his death.

Local leaders of the community said they would not observe 'Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti' on Wednesday until a fair probe is launched in the matter.

