Russia regrets U.S. absence from Moscow talks on Afghanistan, Lavrov says

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 20-10-2021 14:28 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 14:25 IST
Image Credit: Instagram (@s.v.lavrov)
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Moscow regretted the absence of U.S. officials from international talks on Afghanistan with the Taliban on Wednesday.

The United States said it would not join this round of talks in the Russian capital due to technical reasons but planned to do so in the future.

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

