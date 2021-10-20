Russia regrets U.S. absence from Moscow talks on Afghanistan, Lavrov says
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 20-10-2021 14:28 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 14:25 IST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Moscow regretted the absence of U.S. officials from international talks on Afghanistan with the Taliban on Wednesday.
The United States said it would not join this round of talks in the Russian capital due to technical reasons but planned to do so in the future.
