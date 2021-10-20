Left Menu

Drug supplier woman held with heroin worth Rs 21.70 crore in Mumbai

The Anti-Narcotics Cell ANC of the Mumbai Police arrested a 53-year-old woman supplier of drugs and seized 7.2 kg heroin worth Rs 21.70 crore from her possession in Sion Koliwada area, an official said on Wednesday.

Updated: 20-10-2021 14:39 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 14:32 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Police arrested a 53-year-old woman supplier of drugs and seized 7.2 kg heroin worth Rs 21.70 crore from her possession in Sion Koliwada area, an official said on Wednesday. The ANC sleuths nabbed the alleged drug supplier, identified as Amina Hamza Shaikh alias Lali, a resident of suburban Mankhud, on Tuesday night, he said.

The seized heroin was meant to be distributed to other drug suppliers operating in Mumbai and to Lali's customers, the official said, adding the ANC has launched the search to nab Lali's contacts. Lali was previously arrested by the Worli and Ghatkopar units of the ANC for her alleged role in supplying banned drugs in 2015 and 2018, he said. ''Officials of the Ghatkopar unit of the ANC acted on specific information that Lali was smuggling a huge quantity of heroin following which a trap was laid in Sion Koliwada and she was arrested with drugs,'' said DCP (ANC) Datta Nalawade. An FIR was registered under sections 8 (c) and 21 (c) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), he said.

The accused told the police that she had procured the drugs from two smugglers from Naugama village in Rajasthan.

