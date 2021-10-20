Left Menu

Man held for raping woman, circulating her objectionable video

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 20-10-2021 15:12 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 15:10 IST
Man held for raping woman, circulating her objectionable video
A man has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman and circulating a video of her taking bath, police said on Wednesday.

According to a complaint lodged by the victim at the Bhopa Police Station, the accused Shahnawaz recorded the video from a roof when she was bathing in her house last month.

She alleged that he used the video clip to blackmail her and raped her on October 8, police said.

The accused later circulated the video on social media, they said.

A case was registered against Shahnawaz under relevant IPC sections and the Information Technology Act, police said, adding that he was later arrested.

The mobile phone used in the crime was also seized from him, they said.

