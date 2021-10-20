Priyanka Gandhi stopped from proceeding towards Agra: Lucknow police

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was on her way to Agra to meet the family members of a man who died in police custody, was stopped at the Lucknow-Agra expressway on Wednesday, police said.

They said the Congress general secretary was stopped as the Agra district magistrate had requested not to allow any political personality to go there following the man's death.

