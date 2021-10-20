ECB's Lagarde praises Weidmann's loyalty as he resigns
Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 20-10-2021 15:24 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 15:16 IST
European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde praised Jens Weidmann's loyalty and willingness to find a compromise on Wednesday as he resigned from his post as Bundesbank president and ECB policymaker.
"Jens is a good personal friend on whose loyalty I could always count," Lagarde said in a statement. "While Jens had clear views on monetary policy I was always impressed by his search for common ground in the Governing Council, by his empathy for his Eurosystem colleagues, and his willingness to find a compromise."
