Kremlin says Putin will not fly to Glasgow for COP26
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 20-10-2021 15:25 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 15:16 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian President Vladimir Putin will not fly to Glasgow to attend the COP26 climate summit, the Kremlin said on Wednesday, a setback for host Britain's hopes of getting world leaders to agree a significant climate deal.
Britain, which hosts the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties, or COP26, in Glasgow from Oct. 31 to Nov. 12, is seeking to get big power support for a more radical plan to tackle climate change.
