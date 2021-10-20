Italy backs EU Commission actions to safeguard primacy of EU law-Draghi
- Country:
- Italy
Italy strongly supports the European Commission's actions to defend the primacy of EU law against challenges from member states, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Wednesday.
"How do we deal with this challenge to European integrity that comes from national constitutional court rulings claiming primacy of jurisdiction over the European Court of Justice? We firmly support the action the Commission is taking," Draghi told parliament.
Last week, the Polish Constitutional Tribunal ruled that elements of EU law were incompatible with the Polish constitution, triggering a dispute between Brussels and Warsaw.
