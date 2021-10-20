BSF recovers bag containing arms, drugs from Punjab's Ferozepur
Border Security Force (BSF) in a joint search operation with the team of Punjab Police on Tuesday recovered a bag containing arms and drugs from the Khemkaran area in Ferozepur district of Punjab. As per a press release issued by BSF on Wednesday, 22 pistols including five pistols made in Pakistan and China, 44 Pistol Magazines, 100 Rds ammunition, 934 grams of heroin, 72 grams of opium were recovered from the bag.
"It appears that few pistols are locally manufactured in Pakistan. However, apart from the above markings, no marking/details of the manufacturing Company were found engraved on the pistols," read the release. A case has been registered against the unknown person under NDPS Act, Arms Act and Foreigners Act and recovered items were handed over to Punjab Police, Amritsar.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
