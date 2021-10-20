Queen Elizabeth told to rest by doctors, cancels visit - Palace
"The queen has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days," the Palace said. "Her Majesty is in good spirits and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland, where she had been due to undertake a series of engagements today and tomorrow.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth has accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days and has cancelled a planned visit to Northern Ireland, Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday.
The queen, 95, has reigned for almost seven decades. "The queen has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days," the Palace said.
"Her Majesty is in good spirits and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland, where she had been due to undertake a series of engagements today and tomorrow. The queen sent her "warmest good wishes to the people of Northern Ireland, and looks forward to visiting in the future," the Palace said.
