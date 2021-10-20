Left Menu

Five killed in blast inside Syrian army ammunition depot - Iran state TV

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 20-10-2021 16:09 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 15:49 IST
Five killed in blast inside Syrian army ammunition depot - Iran state TV
Five people were killed and four injured in a blast inside a Syrian army ammunition depot alongside the Homs-Hama road in the centre of the country, Iran's state-run TV channel Al-Alam said on Wednesday.

The explosion happened during a routine maintenance operation inside the depot, it said.

Iran, a main backer of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, has a military presence, directly and through proxy militias, across Syria including the region of Homs. The report did not indicate the nationality of the casualties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

