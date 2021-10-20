Left Menu

Woman found dead at home, son held

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-10-2021 16:22 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 16:22 IST
A 45-year-old woman was found hanging in her house in suburban Vakola area, police said on Wednesday.

Her son, allegedly a drug addict, was being questioned, said an official.

Khairunnisa Shabbir Sheikh, the woman, had had a heated argument with her son over his drug addiction and joblessness on Tuesday evening, a little before the neighbours noticed her death, he said. Vakola police has registered a case of accidental death and probe is on.

