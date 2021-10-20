Woman found dead at home, son held
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-10-2021 16:22 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 16:22 IST
- Country:
- India
A 45-year-old woman was found hanging in her house in suburban Vakola area, police said on Wednesday.
Her son, allegedly a drug addict, was being questioned, said an official.
Khairunnisa Shabbir Sheikh, the woman, had had a heated argument with her son over his drug addiction and joblessness on Tuesday evening, a little before the neighbours noticed her death, he said. Vakola police has registered a case of accidental death and probe is on.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Khairunnisa Shabbir Sheikh
- Vakola
Advertisement