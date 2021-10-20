Left Menu

Senators urge FCC to address surveillance threats to US telecom networks

Reuters | Updated: 20-10-2021 16:39 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 16:31 IST
Senators urge FCC to address surveillance threats to US telecom networks
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

A group of five U.S. senators urged the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Wednesday to address surveillance threats posed by foreign firms providing services to U.S. telecommunications providers.

The previously unreported letter, led by Senator Ron Wyden and also signed by Senators Dick Durbin, Richard Blumenthal, Chris Van Hollen and Ed Markey, said it is widespread among small rural carriers "to outsource the installation and ongoing administration of networking technology to managed service providers, some of which are based in foreign countries." The FCC has taken in action in recent years to address concerns raised U.S. telecommunications firms using hardware made by companies like China's Huawei and ZTE Corp.

The Democratic lawmakers said the FCC should work with U.S. intelligence agencies "to identify high-risk foreign managed service providers that pose a threat to Americans' privacy and U.S. national security, and prohibit U.S. wireless carriers from outsourcing the administration of their networks to these high-risk foreign firms." U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines in January told the Senate Intelligence Committee https://www.intelligence.senate.gov/sites/default/files/documents/phq-ahaines-011921.pdf that "remote administration and management of U.S. telecommunications networks by foreign companies could potentially threaten national security."

The letter to acting FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel noted President Joe Biden in June signed an executive order aimed at protecting Americans' "sensitive data from foreign adversaries." The FCC did not immediately comment but Rosenworcel said in June "we need to think about security in everything we do in our connected world."

The letter added "there are currently no registration requirements for foreign managed service providers." In 2020, the FCC designated Huawei and ZTE as national security threats to communications networks - a declaration that barred U.S. firms from tapping an $8.3 billion government fund to purchase equipment from the companies.

Last month, the FCC said it would open starting Oct. 29 https://www.reuters.com/business/media-telecom/us-open-program-replace-huawei-equipment-us-networks-2021-09-27 a $1.9 billion program to reimburse mostly rural U.S. telecom carriers for removing network equipment made by Chinese companies like Huawei and ZTE. In March, the FCC designated five Chinese companies as posing a threat to national security under a 2019 law aimed at protecting U.S. communications networks -- Huawei, ZTE, Hytera Communications Corp, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co .

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
3
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
4
JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021