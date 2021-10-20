Left Menu

Police detain 11 across Europe in mafia probe

Police in Germany, Italy and Bulgaria detained 11 people on Wednesday and raided 46 residential and commercial buildings in an investigation into tax fraud by the Italian mafia involving the trade in luxury vehicles, German police said. The main suspects who were detained belong to the "Ndrangheta", the most powerful mafia group in Italy, and are accused of forming a criminal organisation and of tax fraud worth 13 million euros ($15.12 million), police said.

Reuters | Updated: 20-10-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 16:36 IST
Police detain 11 across Europe in mafia probe
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Germany

Police in Germany, Italy and Bulgaria detained 11 people on Wednesday and raided 46 residential and commercial buildings in an investigation into tax fraud by the Italian mafia involving the trade in luxury vehicles, German police said.

The main suspects who were detained belong to the "Ndrangheta", the most powerful mafia group in Italy, and are accused of forming a criminal organisation and of tax fraud worth 13 million euros ($15.12 million), police said. The perpetrators illegally claimed value added tax (VAT) by selling exclusive cars several times in different European countries, police said in a statement.

The suspects will be brought before a magistrate shortly, the statement said. Four people were detained in Germany, six in Italy and one in Bulgaria, said the police, who seized extensive evidence during the raids, including several high-value vehicles.

Police in Bavaria said that police and tax investigators in Augsburg had been investigating the case for more than a year, under the leadership of the European Public Prosecutor's Office. The Ndrangheta, based in the southern region of Calabria, the toe of Italy's boot, has surpassed Sicily's more famous Cosa Nostra to become the most powerful organised crime group in the country and one of the largest in the world.

($1 = 0.8600 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
3
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
4
JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021