UN should call donor conference for Afghanistan - Russian official
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 20-10-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 16:45 IST
The United Nations should call a donor conference for Afghanistan as the international community wants the Taliban to meet expectations on basic human rights and inclusivity, President Vladimir Putin's special representative on Afghanistan said on Wednesday.
The official, Zamir Kabulov, was speaking on the sidelines of an international conference on Afghanistan in Moscow that included a Taliban delegation.
