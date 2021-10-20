UNICEF confirms four children killed in Syria's Idlib attack - statement
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 20-10-2021 16:58 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 16:47 IST
Four children were killed while on their way to school on Wednesday in an attack in the Syrian town of Idlib, United Nations children's agency UNICEF said in a statement.
"Today's violence is yet another reminder that the war in Syria has not come to an end. Civilians, among them many children, keep bearing the brunt of a brutal decade-long conflict," the statement added.
