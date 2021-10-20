Russia, Belarus plan large-scale military drills in 2023 - report

Russia and Belarus plan to carry out large-scale military drills in 2023 and have prolonged a deal under which Russian military facilities operate in Belarus, the Interfax news agency quoted Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu as saying on Wednesday.

The agreement refers to a component of Russia's missile defence system as well as a radio station servicing Russia's navy, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)