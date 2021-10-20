Left Menu

Aryan Khan moves Bombay HC for bail in cruise drugs case

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-10-2021 17:02 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 16:52 IST
Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, approached the Bombay High Court on Wednesday, seeking bail in connection with the case of seizure of banned drugs aboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

Earlier in the day, Aryan Khan's bail plea was rejected by a special NDPS court here.

His advocates then immediately filed an appeal in the HC, challenging the lower court's order.

The appeal is likely to be mentioned by Aryan Khan's lawyers on Thursday before a single bench of Justice N W Sambre.

The bail pleas of Aryan Khan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant and fashion model Munmun Dhamecha were rejected by the special court on Wednesday afternoon.

They were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 and are presently in judicial custody.

